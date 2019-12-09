Two dead after Saturday shooting in South Boston; suspect in custody, charged with second-degree murder

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WFXR) — Two men are dead and another is charged with two counts of second-degree murder after a shooting in front of a retail store in South Boston on Saturday night.

Lt. Randy Redd of the South Boston Police Department said the two men were shot at 3601 Old Halifax Road just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The address is home to several retail stores, including a Dollar Tree.

Twenty-year-old Davonte Shamar Powell of Halifax County died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head. A second victim, only identified as a 17-year-old resident of Halifax County, was shot in the neck. He was airlifted to Duke Hospital in North Carolina, where he died.

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, police said another 17-year-old Halifax County resident was identified as the shooting suspect. Police were able to identify his car from the video.

Redd said the teen, who has not been identified, turned himself in at the South Boston Police Department. The suspect has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is in custody at an undisclosed juvenile detention facility. Redd added that officers “recovered what they believe to be the firearm used in this case.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke will conduct autopsies on Powell and the other victim.

Redd said police continue to investigate this shooting.

