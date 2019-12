RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway after two people are found dead in Gilpin Court.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of St. Paul Street just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night for reports of a shooting, Richmond Police said.

When police arrived they found two people who were dead.

Police have not said anything about a suspected shooter at this time.

