RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two adult men were hurt following a robbery and double shooting in Richmond’s Southside Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. near the 400 block of East Broad Rock Road.

Officers say two adult men were injured and taken to the hospital. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Meantime, anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.