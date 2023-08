ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are dead after police say they were involved in a crash in Albemarle County.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 29 near Red Hill Road at around 5:22 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, who have not yet been identified by police. This incident is still under investigation by Albemarle Police’s Crash Reconstruction Team.