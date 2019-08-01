Police ID 2 men shot dead on Richmond’s Northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating after two men were found shot to death on Richmond’s Northside early Thursday morning.

Police responded to a random gunfire call around 2:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. There they found the two victims dead at the scene.

The two victims have been identified as 34-year-old Olajuwon Akeem Elleby, of Redd Street, and 39-year-old Jammie Lee Walker, of Chamberlayne Avenue.

Anyone with information about these killings is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Mark Godwin at (804) 317-6922 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com . The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.