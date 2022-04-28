PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested two more teenagers in connection to the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Tyjuan Crenshaw II.

Two 16-year-old males were taken into custody without incident Wednesday. Both have been charged with felony homicide, possession of a firearm underage and attempted burglary. They’re in jail pending their court appearances.

Sha-Ron Parham, 18, was taken into custody April 19th. He was charged with felony homicide and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

At roughly 8:34 p.m. April 2nd, police responded to the Lieutenants Run Apartment complex on Crestfall Court for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found the shooting victim in the breezeway of the building. The victim, who would later be identified as Crenshaw II, died from his injuries.