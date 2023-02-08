RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Capitol Police are investigating a wrong-way crash that damaged three vehicles downtown.

Two men were taken into custody on the scene and had to be taken to VCU Medical Center.

Witnesses reported two men running from the scene. The men were found limping up Eighth Street between Cary and Main streets.

Capitol Police says charges against the driver are pending. They say he has outstanding warrants in Colonial Heights.

If you have any information about this crime, call Colonial Heights Police at 804-786-2522.