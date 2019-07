RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were hurt in a double shooting in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court early this morning.

Police went out to Wood Street around 1 a.m. Thursday. They found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, police determined the shooting likely happened nearby on Bethel Street.

Both victims are expected to survive, police said. There’s no suspect description at this point.

Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.