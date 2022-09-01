OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR) — Two teenagers died from touching live downed wires after a car accident in the Town of Redfield on Wednesday night.

Oswego County Sheriffs responded to 6200 County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield around 10:47 p.m. for a car accident where they found a truck in a ditch.

The sheriff’s office says that preliminary investigations revealed that the truck ended up in the ditch after colliding with a fallen tree on Route 17.

The investigation also revealed that four people were in the truck. The driver, 17-year-old Madysen Young from Sandy Creek, and a passenger, 17-year-old Matthew Bice from Albion, left the vehicle after crashing in the ditch and touched live wires that were entangled in the fallen tree.

The sheriff’s office says both Young and Bice were pronounced dead on the scene due to electrocution.

The other two passengers, 16-year-old boys, survived the incident.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the New York State Police, Redfield Volunteer Fire Department, and NOCA Ambulance.

Oswego County Sheriff’s Office says this incident is still under investigation.

Pulaski Academy and Central Schools sent out a letter to parents and guardians which you can read below. Sandy Creek Central School District also provided a notice to students, available on their website.