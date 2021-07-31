Two teens killed in crash in Nottoway County Friday night

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police say two teens were killed in a crash on Route 633 Friday night in Nottoway County.

Police say they responded to a crash at 10:35 p.m. on July 31, in the 1200 block of Lone Pine Road.

They said a 2009 Chevrolet sedan was headed east on Route 633 when it ran off the road, reentered travel lanes and then ran off the road again before striking a tree.

All five people inside the car were taken to local hospitals.

A 17-year-old female passenger, who was sitting in the left rear of the car, died from her injuries. Police say the 17-year-old was the only one wearing a seat belt.

A 16-year-old female passenger from Crewe, who was sitting in the back right of the car, also died from her injuries.

VSP said the driver and other passengers were all underage and expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.