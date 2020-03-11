Two women found with serious injuries at Glen Allen apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) —- Henrico Police say an investigation is underway after two women are found seriously hurt at a Glen Allen apartment complex.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Pale Moon Place after getting a call for help around 11:30 Tuesday night.

When officers arrived, they found two women with signs of physical trauma, and the women were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Henrico Police said.

It’s still unclear what exactly those injuries are, and police haven’t said whether or not they’re looking for a suspect at this time.

If you have any information give Henrico Police a call.

