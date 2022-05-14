HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– Two women are hurt after being shot while driving on I-64 early this morning.

Officers responded to Interstate 64, east of Staples Mill Road just after 2 a.m.

According to authorities, they found two women with non-fatal gunshot wounds in a parked vehicle.

Police said the incident appears to be a ‘drive-by’ style shooting situation.

The women were taken to a medical facility for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Virginia State Police is now investigating. There is no suspect information at this time. If anyone has information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story.