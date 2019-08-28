U.S. could lose measles elimination status, CDC says

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says there’s a ‘reasonable chance’ the U.S. will lose measles-elimination status in October because of ongoing outbreaks in New York.

In 2000, the World Health Organization declared measles was eliminated in the United States. Dr. William Schaffner is a longtime advisor to the CDC on vaccine issues, he says “losing the elimination status of measles is an embarrassment. public health will be embarrassed. it’s like having a black eye.”

So why did measles return? In part, because some ultra-orthodox Jews in New York refuse to vaccinate their children; Outbreaks in this community have been going on for nearly a year now.

“If that continues to the one-year cutoff point, bang! they take back the elimination card,” said Dr. Schaffner, who added, “I’m concerned it will reduce the motivation of other ministers of health around the world in trying to eliminate measles in their counties because they’ll say ‘gee if the U.S. couldn’t maintain it why should we work so hard on this?”

Tens of thousands of people. mostly young children, die of measles each year globally.

Doctors hope that once the current outbreak ends, the CDC and others will do a better job of combating anti-vaccine propaganda on social media.