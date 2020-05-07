1 dead after Indianapolis police chase ends in officer-involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a chase ended with an officer-involved shooting on Indy’s northwest side Wednesday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the chase started around 6 p.m. Wednesday when officers saw a vehicle driving recklessly by them. Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said the behavior was described as almost hitting another car and driving close to 90 mph.

“The officer always has discretion whether or not he’s going to address the driving behavior or not, but the driving behavior was such that the officer felt it needed to be addressed,” Bailey said. “Attempted to make a traffic stop, the person driving the vehicle didn’t stop, and that’s what started the chase.”

Officers chased the driver to the area of 56th and Lafayette before terminating the pursuit.

An officer with the Northwest District, however, noticed the car going eastbound on 62nd and pulling into a parking lot before the driver got out of the vehicle. The IMPD said the officer got out of his car and the driver started running away.

Bailey says there was a confrontation between the officer and suspect, in which the officer fired a taser at some point.

“Shots were fired. It is believed at this time that shots were fired by both the officer & the suspect,” Bailey said.

The man police were chasing died while the officer was uninjured. Police say a gun was recovered nearby.

The department is aware of a video that was posted on Facebook. Bailey said the department preserved the evidence and will use it if the information on it is appropriate to the investigation.

While we are still examining the video, it appears to show a man in the car during the chase. You hear him running after getting out of the car, but it is hard to see anything from that point on.

The video shows the man running and a voice saying something, with the man shouting an expletive back. A few seconds later there is a loud buzz. He curses and the phone seems to drop.

The video shows the sky after we heard several shots fired. The audio then picks up what appears to be officers speaking. This goes on until finally someone holding a notebook up bends over the frame and the video cuts out.

The IMPD said it closely scrutinizes all uses of force. While they are withholding judgment on the actions of the involved officer at this time, the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

The shooting is being investigated by IMPD’s Critical Incident Response Team. The department said a separate and independent internal investigation will be conducted by IMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit to ensure compliance with departmental policy, as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is involved and will be consulted throughout the investigative process, which includes up to or including the Grand Jury, with civilian oversight. In addition, the IMPD said its Firearms Review Board will determine whether the departmental use of force was reasonable.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).