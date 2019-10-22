1 hurt in shooting near California high school; suspect at large

SANTA ROSA (KRON/AP) – Police say one person was wounded in an isolated shooting outside a California high school Tuesday morning.

Witnesses told police that the shooter fired three to four rounds with a handgun just outside Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa before running away, police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner said.

A male victim was shot at least once, reportedly in the abdomen, she said. The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

“We’re not sure if the suspect and victim knew each other,” Gloeckner said.

There were no further reports of violence on the campus, police said in a statement, and authorities do not consider it an active shooter situation.

At this time police say they are looking for one suspect, who remains on the loose.

Two high schools and a nearby junior college are currently on lockdown.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

