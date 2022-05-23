(KTLA) — One person is dead in California after four people fell 300 to 400 feet over a cliff Monday morning.

The incident was reported around 4:45 a.m. in the California city of Palos Verdes Estates, Los Angeles County Fire Department Captain Kelsey said.

Video showed multiple fire department vehicles and a helicopter responding to the incident. Firefighters found the four people 300 feet below the cliff on the beach.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, Kelsey said.

Two victims were hoisted back to the top of the cliff, where one was airlifted to a trauma center and the other was taken by ambulance.

Both were said to be in critical condition.

A fourth person pulled themselves up, according to Kelsey. The victims were two females and two males. None of the victims have been identified.

It was unclear how the four people ended up falling over the cliff, but there did not appear to be any fences in the area.

A trail runs along the bluff top high above the Pacific Ocean.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.