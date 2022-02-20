1 killed, 5 hurt in shooting during Portland protest against police violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed and five others were wounded when gunfire erupted during a protest at Normandale Park in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday evening.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m., which was around the same time a march protesting the shooting death of Amir Locke was slated to happen, according to social media announcements.

On the scene, police found one woman had died. Authorities have not released the victim’s identity at this time.

Other shooting victims, identified only as two men and three women by police, were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Locke, a Black man, was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer in early February at an apartment where officers were serving a search warrant.

Portland police respond, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, to a shooting in the area of Normandale Park in Northeast Portland, Ore. One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at the Portland park where a march was planned to protest police violence. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP)

Police respond to a fatal shooting in the area of Normandale Park in Northeast Portland on Saturday evening, Feb. 19, 2022. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP)

A police bodycam video shows officers entering the apartment without knocking and an officer kicking the couch where Locke’s family said he was sleeping. In the video, he awakens and reaches for a gun, and an officer fires his weapon.

