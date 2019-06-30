10 people killed in plane crash at Texas-area municipal airport

ADDISON, Texas (WRIC/ABC News) — Ten people are dead after an aircraft crashed into a Texas airport hangar near Dallas shortly after takeoff Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air crashed this morning at Addison Municipal Airport in Addison, Texas, according to a statement obtained by ABC News.

The accident occured about 9:10 a.m. The aircraft was destroyed by fire.

Ed Martelle, a public information officer for the town of Addison, Texas says the plane made it to air but then ‘veered to the left and according to witnesses, rolled over, with the left wing down into the hangar.”

No one was in the hangar at the time of the crash, according to ABC News. The plane was possibly heading to the St. Petersburg area of Florida, according to Martelle.

FAA investigators were en route to the crash site and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been notified, according to ABC News.

NTSB will head the investigation.

