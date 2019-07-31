10-year-old boy charged with assault following dodgeball injury

(CNN Newsource) — Imagine getting a call from the police telling you your 10-year-old son has been charged with aggravated assault over a playground game.

One mother is pressing charges after she says a 10-year-old purposely threw a ball at her son’s face last week in Michigan.

Cameishi Lindley says “these kids are basically playing a game that we all have played.”

On April 29, what seemed like a harmless game ended with one student getting seriously hurt.

The boy’s mother says her son has a rare medical condition that makes head injuries especially dangerous.

According to a police report, during that game, another boy threw the ball at his face on purpose.

The child’s mother says “he sustained facial tissue damage to his face. He had a black eye and a bruise nose.”

Records show the then fourth-grader also suffered a concussion.

His condition is something Cameishi Lindley says she and her son Bryce knew nothing about.

Bryce was charged with aggravated assault Wednesday. “I couldn’t believe it”, Lindley says.

The charge is on top of a one day suspension that occurred right after the incident.

Lindley says ” this is a kid that was playing on the playground with his friends.”

“I tried not to let it get to this point.” the victim’s mother says.

She claims her son has been hurt before and she reported it to the school, stating “my son was hit twice in the face with a ball previously due to this and the child apologized to my son and he said mom it’s okay we’re still gonna be friends.”

“i’m unaware of any of those situations. Sorry that her child got hurt. I’d be sorry for any child that got hurt.”says Cameishi Lindley

She says she wishes problems like this could be solved in the classroom not the court.

The case will go before a Judge in Juvenile Court Aug. 1.