10-year-old boy shot playing near home, killed in SC, deputies say

LANCASTER, S.C. — A 10-year-old boy was shot while playing near his home and killed in South Carolina, his family says, WSOC reports.

He was found dead Friday, lying between two mobile homes in Lancaster, South Carolina, deputies say.

People surrounded him and were trying to help when deputies arrived around 4 p.m. to the mobile home park on Coastal Way.

He was taken to a local hospital where he reportedly died.

The shooting doesn’t look random, but investigators say they are unsure if the boy was supposed to be the victim.

An autopsy is scheduled to happen Sunday.

No one has been arrested.