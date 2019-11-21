100 roosters saved from cockfighting in Texas, shelter needs help feeding and housing them

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office saved 100 roosters from cockfighting in Hays County this week and they are now awaiting adoption and/or release to a wildlife rescue.

According to the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter, it took in the 100 birds but was understandably overwhelmed by the number of them. In a Facebook post, the shelter wrote:

“As you can expect, we weren’t ready for this number of animals at once, and need your help collecting extra kennels to keep them separated, as well as chicken feed and disposable trays or pans to keep them fed.”

The shelter will accept donations to care for the roosters. You can contact San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter here.