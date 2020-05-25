100th birthday celebrated with drive by parade

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Happy birthday to Carlina Sunio!
She turned 100 Saturday, May 23, 2020.
A huge celebration with family and friends was planned but it had to be reorganized due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friends and family instead did a drive by parade in Ewa Beach Saturday morning to send their well-wishes.
The birthday girl loves to go out shopping, or just anywhere because she does not like to stay home.
She has 11 children, 37 grandchildren, 68 great-grandchildren, and 27 great-great-grandchildren and more on the way.
Among her jobs in the past, she was a long-time cook for Shiro’s Restaurant back in the day when it was located in the Aiea Bowling Center.
