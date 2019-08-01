1  of  3
107-year-old says being single is key to long life

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – A woman in New York who turned 107-years-old on Wednesday and her secret to a long life might surprise you.

Upwards of 100 people attended a party to celebrate Louise Signore’s birthday.

She says she’s maintained a healthy diet all her life and also continues to exercise, including dancing.

But she also said something about longevity that may have surprised a few people.

“I think the secret of 107: I never got married. I think that’s the secret. My sister says, ‘I wish I never got married,’” Signore said.

It seems longevity may run in the family … Signore’s sister is 102.

