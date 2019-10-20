1  of  2
11-month-old shot 4 times inside car in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — An 11-month-old is in critical condition after being shot four times Saturday night.

Philadelphia police say the baby was in a car with his step-mother who said she heard gunshots but kept driving until she got home, which was less than 10 minutes away.

She told police when she went to take the baby out of the car, she noticed her car was hit with bullets and the baby had been shot in the head, chest and buttocks.

The boy was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

Police have not announced any arrests or names of any suspects.

