CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Investigators said Monday that an 11-year-old boy is to blame for setting a fire that destroyed a Dollar General store in Hampstead on Sept. 3.

Just after 5 p.m. that day, members of the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company, surrounding fire departments, and the Hampstead Police Department were at the business at 834 S. Main St. after the fire started. It quickly grew to a two-alarm fire, and it took more than an hour to bring under control. No one was hurt.

The investigation into the fire involved the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Hampstead Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Investigators said they identified the 11-year-old boy as the person responsible for starting the fire. The boy faces a charge of First Degree Arson.

State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci said fires started by children is a serious issue that leads to dozens of fires each year in Maryland. About half of the fires are started using smoking materials such as matches and lighters. Geraci encouraged parents and caregivers to keep those items away from children and to explain the dangers of fire to them.