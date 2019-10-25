1  of  2
11-year-old NC boy raises thousands for pediatric safe room for child abuse victims

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — An 11-year-old boy from Roanoke Rapids is doing his part in helping victims of child abuse.

Elijah says he heard of one of his classmates being abused and decided to jump into action.

“A few years ago, I found out that one of my classmates was experiencing abuse. I knew I wanted to help, but I just didn’t know how at the time,” Elijah said via GoFundMe.

According to the GoFundMe started by Elijah’s family, he has been leading community marches to raise awareness for child-abuse.

The GoFundMe was the next step in Elijah’s philanthropy and he has since teamed up with the Halifax Medical Center to create a pediatric safe room.

“When I found out that kids my age who have experienced trauma have to speak to authorities and police at the hospital, I realized how scary that must be,” Elijah said on his campaign page. “My goal is to make kids who are going through these terrible things feel as supported as possible.”

To view the GoFundMe, click here.

