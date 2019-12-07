12 Days of Christmas: Best 12 tech gifts under $200

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) —This holiday season, you can listen to music through your sunglasses, understand languages you have never studied, and take selfies to new heights. Here are 12 trendy tech gift ideas for the 12 Days of Christmas.

1. Amazon Echo Dot

$25 on Amazon.com

The Echo Dot smart speaker is a game-changer. There is one in almost every room of my 3-bedroom apartment. My three kids love figuring out what Alexa can do, especially to stream music for spontaneous dance parties in the living room. It’s a great tech gift that’s easy for non-techie people. I revamped my morning wakeup routine by setting the Dot to play my favorite song, switch the lights on, and give a weather report.

2. Google Pixel Buds

$159 on Walmart.com

“Paired with Google’s AI system and rivaling Apple’s AirPods, Google’s Pixel Buds have the ability to translate 40 different languages in real time. That’s some seriously futuristic stuff to take on vacation,” Esquire writes.

3. Whistle GO Pet Tracker

$100 on Amazon.com

Where is Whiskers? Losing your pet is not an experience anyone wants to go through. To keep tabs on your cat or dog, Whistle Go provides a GPS tracker and proactive pet alerts to ensure your furry friend does not wander off too far.

4. Bose Frames

$199 on Amazon.com

Amazon writes, “Sunglasses with built-in Bose speakers that produce rich, immersive sound for you, while others hear practically nothing. Open-ear audio allows you to stay aware of your surroundings, while enjoying your music. Bose frames Alto feature a classic angular shape and commanding lenses.”

5. Eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$160 on Amazon.com

Consumer Reports writes, ” You don’t need to shell out hundreds and hundreds of dollars for a good robotic vacuum. The Eufy RoboVac 11S earns a Very Good rating in our carpet cleaning test and does even better on bare floors.”

6. Fire 7 HD Kids Edition Tablet

$80 on Amazon.com

As parents, we all need breaks sometimes from entertaining our kids. It lets us accomplish things like brushing our teeth, unloading the dish washer, and other exciting tasks. The Fire Kids Edition Tablet keeps apps kid-friendly and educational so parents can momentarily divert their attention from youngsters without worrying about what they are watching.

7. OneStep+ Instant Film Camera

$100 on Amazon.com

This Polaroid is awesomely old school. You can instantly print out photos and Instagram at the same time.

8. Casper Glow Light

$129 on Casper.com

“Casper’s weird, glowing battery-powered Bluetooth capsule might just be the one. In the evening, it will gradually dim until it’s time for bed, and it can ease you into the morning by gradually brightening. It has a programmable app and a fun gesture interface (turn it on by flipping it over; adjust dimness by spinning it),” wrote the Wall Street Journal.

9. AirSelfie AS2

$130 on Amazon.com

It’s a drone, for selfies! Airselfie2 is a pocket-sized flying camera featuring a 12 Megapixel HD camera with anti-vibration shock absorbers and a 16 Gigabyte micro SD card.

10. Nintendo Switch

$200 on Amazon.com

Nintendo gave its portable gaming console an upgrade with the handheld Switch Lite.

11. Smart Garden

$100 on Nordstrom.com

Lacking green thumbs? An auto-watered Smart Garden helps your plants stay healthy and grow. Nordstrom.com writes, “No matter how little space you think you have, you have room to grow your own fresh herbs or vegetables in this self-watering indoor garden.”

12. Aura Photo Frame

With thousands of photos and video on our phones, deciding which ones to print out is not an easy task. Digital picture frames solve this by flipping through digital snapshots to mix it up.

$199 on AuraFrames.com