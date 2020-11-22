12-year-old Philadelphia boy shot, killed while answering a knock at the door

PHILADELPHIA (KXAN) — A 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, after being shot in the head while attempting to answer a knock at his home’s front door.
NBC 10 in Philadelphia reports local Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton said that the shooter fired one shot through the door’s window after knocking — hitting the boy in the head.
Singleton said it’s not believed the boy was the intended target and neither were the child’s grandmother and 10-year-old sister, who were in the house at the time.
Family gathered at the home overnight to mourn, NBC 10 reports.
Philadelphia police say the investigation is ongoing and they’re currently seeking any surveillance footage neighbors might have. There’s no description of the shooter, but police did find one shell casing on the porch.
