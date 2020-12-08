14-year-old Florida boy charged with attempted murder of 3 deputies

WAUCHULA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 14-year-old boy is charged with attempted murder after shooting at three Hardee County deputies in November, the sheriff’s office said.
According to the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, the teen had burglarized several homes after escaping Lakeside Neurologic, a rehabilitation center in Wauchula.
Three Hardee County deputies found the teen while responding to one of the burglaries. According to the sheriff’s office, the boy opened fire at them and the deputies returned fire, hitting him.
He has since been released from the hospital and charged with three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, theft of a firearm and armed burglary. He is not being charged as an adult.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has investigated the shooting and cleared all three deputies involved to return to work.
