14-year-old suspect in Tessa Majors’ murder bolts from car on way to turn himself in

NEW YORK (WRIC) — The New York Police Department continues their search for a 14-year-old suspect in the murder of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors.

According to ABC News, the teen bolted from a car while he was on his way to turn himself in. Police believe the teen may have signs of a bite mark from the struggle with Majors, who was stabbed to death Wednesday night while walking through Morningside Park near campus in Upper Manhattan.

A 13-year-old boy charged in connection with her murder appeared Tuesday in family court where the judge found reasonable cause to hold the teen in custody.

Police testified the 13-year-old and two others intended to rob Majors. They had their sights set on another victim, a male, but backed out and grabbed Majors from behind and removed a plastic bag from her pocket. The teen heard Majors call for help and refuse to give up any property.

According to the police testimony, the 13-year-old told detectives he saw one of his companions stab Majors with a red-handled knife “in a stabbing, poking motion” and saw “feathers coming up from the chest area.”

A second 14-year-old has been questioned and released after he declined to make statements to detectives.

Majors — who is from Charlottesville, Virginia — is the is the grandniece of famed football coach Johnny Majors and the daughter of Inman Majors — a novelist and English professor at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Last May, Majors interned for the Augusta Free Press. The editor, Chris Graham, spoke with 8News Friday about Major’s work ethic and the shock of her sudden death.

“She wanted to do something really hard,” Graham recalled. “The first story she wanted to cover was a city council budget hearing. She really wanted to do it. So we prepped her for it, gave her some homework so to speak, and she tackled it and did a great job.”

8News also spoke with Major’s friend from school, Laila Hurd, about the tragic loss.

“She was one of the people who really cared about me and really wanted me to be a part of her friend group,” Hurd said. “She was caring, she was open, and honestly, she didn’t care what people thought. She always did what she wanted to do and I thought that was cool and I always wanted to be like her in that way.”

