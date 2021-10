RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- As we end the weekend, a few more clouds build in overnight as some of us saw some sunshine in the second half of the day. We'll see some gradual clearing tomorrow as well with no chance for rain.

Lows tonight will fall into the lower 60s which is still warmer than we should be at this point in the year but no complaints because you probably won't need a light jacket. We'll be waking up to a mostly cloudy to cloudy start across the area as we'll see clearing from West to East.