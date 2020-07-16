15 women allege sexual harassment, verbal abuse while working for Redskins, the Washington Post reports

FILE – In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, the Washington Redskins logo is seen on FedEx Field prior to an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Redskins in Landover, Md. Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson says Seattle-based Amazon will begin pulling Redskins team merchandise from its online marketplace. Ferguson urged the online giant to remove such merchandise it because of growing calls for the team to change what he called their use of a racial slur in the name. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)

Fifteen women who formerly worked for the Washington Redskins allege they were sexual harassed and verbally abused by team employees during their time with the organization, according to a report published Thursday by The Washington Post.

The Post’s reporting states that the allegations of “relentless sexual harassment and verbal abuse” were ignored and even “condoned” by the team’s top executives.

The report even mentions the team’s training camp in Richmond, saying that several women told the Post that it “was a hotbed of improper activity.”

“Some encouraged younger female staffers to avoid the Tobacco Company, a bar and restaurant in a stately brick building frequented by team officials,” the report states.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.