15-year-old boy stabbed to death while protecting sister from burglar

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WBBH/CNN) – A Florida teen is being remembered as a hero after he was stabbed to death while protecting his 5-year-old sister from a burglar.

Police say 15-year-old Khyler Edman was home alone with his 5-year-old sister when a man broke in Thursday night.

Khyler fought with the man and was fatally injured. His sister was unharmed.

Charlotte County deputies later arrested Ryan Clayton Cole, 27, after finding him inside another nearby home.

Cole was taken into custody and had several stab wounds on his hands and side, according to a press release, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Many students at Charlotte County High School are lost for words.

The district says school counselors, psychologists and social workers will be here for students, parents and staff for as long as they need help.

Edman was an honor student and a former member of the ROTC.

Cole has been arrested for burglary of an occupied dwelling and theft.

The sheriff’s office said that they’re working with the State Attorney’s Office closely to get justice for Khyler.

According to WBBH, His family and friends will be hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbor Heights Park. All of the proceeds will go towards Khyler’s mother, which will help with funeral expenses.