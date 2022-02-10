16-year-old charged following bomb threats to 8 DC schools

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — A 16-year-old male is in custody and has been charged with terroristic threats in connection to several bomb threats that were made yesterday at eight Washington, D.C. high schools.

Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Ron Brown High School, KIPP DC College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School, Seed Public Charter School and McKinley Tech High School were all evacuated Wednesday after bomb threats were made. A threat was made against Friendship Public Charter School as well, but school was not in session Wednesday.

D.C. Police worked with the D.C. branch of the FBI as well as D.C.-area Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents to determine the source of these threats and whether they were credible. After the schools were evacuated, they were searched for hazardous materials and each given the all-clear.

Police identified a 16-year-old male from Southeast D.C. as the source of the calls and arrested him for making terroristic threats. D.C. Police say they are continuing to investigate these incidents along with the FBI and ATF.