16-year-old McDonald’s employee killed in ‘random’ shooting in drive-thru, police say

ELKO, Nev. (WJW) — Police in Nevada have arrested a man accused of randomly shooting and killing a McDonald’s employee.
According to Elko police, on the evening of Nov. 1, officers were called to the fast-food restaurant for a report of someone who shot a worker.
Police believe 24-year-old Justin Michael Mullis, of Winnemucca, walked up to the drive-thru window and fired through it, striking a 16-year-old girl who was working there, then fleeing.
She was later identified by police as Elko high school student Kylee Leniz.
Investigators released a surveillance image of a “person of interest” in the killing, warning the public that he was “armed and dangerous.”
On Nov. 2, police said they had arrested Mullis who was charged with one count of open murder and booked into the Elko Jail.
Police described the shooting as a “random” attack, saying they didn’t think Mullis knew Leniz.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- Chesterfield County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old on Totty Street.
- The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is requesting public assistance in identifying the suspect of a car theft.
- A Henrico man is facing several charges, including receipt of images of child sexual abuse, after a federal grant jury indictment.
- Richmond Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect of a home break-in and theft.
- A 17-year-old U.S. citizen who was trying to cross into El Paso, Texas, was caught with several bundles of methamphetamine hidden in his shoes, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.
- Two individuals were found dead by a relative checking on them at home on Saturday.
- The Richmond Police Department is asking for help in locating a vehicle and driver involved in a hit and run on Saturday, Oct. 31. on East Broad Rock Road.
- Marcellus Taylor was shot and killed in Fairfield Court Monday afternoon.
- An Alabama woman has been sentenced to more than 700 years in prison after sexually abusing her daughter and step-daughter, Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson says.
- 'We are tired of seeing our loved ones behind bars': Calls to reopen Waverly murder case grow louderA Sussex County community is calling for evidence in a case of two Black men doing time for the murder of a white police officer.