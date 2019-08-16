17 injured after van rolls over in Northampton County, NC crash

HENRICO, N.C. (WAVY) — More than a dozen people were hospitalized after a van crash in Northampton County, North Carolina Thursday evening.

The Gaston Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post first responders were called to a rollover crash on River Road near Post Office Road shortly before 6:45 p.m.

First responders found 17 people injured at the scene. Eleven people had “non-urgent” injuries, five people’s injuries were urgent and one person was in critical condition, the post said.

Firefighters rescued one person who was trapped inside the van after the crash. The injured occupants were transported to Halifax Regional Medical Center of Roanoke Rapids and Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center of Emporia, according to the post.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

According to three online Jewish news sites, the van was carrying young Jewish men who were part of a summer program.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.