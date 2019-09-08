1  of  27
Closings
18 tornadoes reported, 8 confirmed in NC as Dorian hit

by: WNCN Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Eighteen tornadoes were reported in North Carolina as Hurricane Dorian approached and mainly hit the coast Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service reports.

Of the tornadoes that were reported, eight have been confirmed by weather service survey crews — so far, according to officials. More tornadoes could be confirmed as crews visit the sites.

Two of the 18 reports were in central North Carolina — one in Wayne County and the other in Wilson County.

The most serious of the confirmed tornadoes appeared to be near Calabash in Brunswick County, where some homes had their roofs ripped off and “hundreds” of trees were damaged by winds up to 120 mph, the weather service said.

One tornado that is not yet confirmed caused massive damage in Emerald Isle as a waterspout moved onshore and destroyed some homes. Major damage was seen in some areas of the island.

Hurricane Dorian: What you need to know

