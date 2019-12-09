2 Alabama deputies dragged by suspect’s vehicle

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies are recovering in the hospital after being injured during a traffic stop Friday morning.

The man accused of dragging the deputies has been identified as Hunter James Waldrop, 25, who was charged with theft of property, escape, resisting arrest and assault.

Sheriff Ron Abernathy said Waldrop had had run-ins with the law in the past and was on the area’s most wanted list.

“It is just so ridiculous that we are jeopardizing our deputies out here and our citizens out here He could have killed a family in the intersection or something,” Abernathy said.

The deputies’ conditions are unknown and their names have not been released. The Friday traffic stop was captured on police dash camera video. Abernathy said he believes the bigger problem regarding this situation is that too many repeat offenders are getting out of jail too easily.

“This is just one of many examples we see going on where these individuals are being arrested and put in the county jail and then released on their own recognition or bonding process and something really needs to be done regarding this,” he said.

Both deputies are currently recovering in the hospital.

“We hope they will be okay but they are out there in the hospital doing their job and had to be taken to the hospital. And we are having to get in touch with family members that had to come out there who are concerned about there welfare,” Abernathy said.