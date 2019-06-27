2 American tourists disappear in Barbados

Two Americans have gone missing while vacationing in Barbados, according to CNN affiliate CBC.

32-year-old Oscar Suarez and 25-year-old Magdalena Devil were staying at the Discovery Bay Hotel at Trents, St. James on the island, where they arrived last Saturday.

On Monday afternoon, they rented a jet ski from Holetown Beach, according to CBC, and have not been seen since.

CBC is reporting both Suarez and Devil were wearing life jackets when they rode off on the jet ski.

About 20 minutes later, the operator contacted colleagues in the area to conduct a search since Juarez and Devil had not been seen in that entire time.

“We were informed in the report that they (the couple) had rented a jet ski from a jet ski owner, who is also a jet ski operator on the west coast at the Holetown beach,” said Erwin Boyce, Deputy Commissioner of Police. “And they’d rented it for 30 minutes, for a 30-minute ride. After the 30 minutes had expired, the operator of the jet ski recognized they had not returned and decided to make some inquiries and the inquiries did not reveal any information that suggests that they had returned to shore.”

According to CBC, the police marine unit and the Barbados Coast Guard have conducted a search of the area all the way to the Bridgetown Port but were unable to locate them or the jet ski.

The couple has not returned to their hotel, according to CBC.