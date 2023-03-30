TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Nine people were killed in a crash involving two Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky, a military spokesperson said.

Nondice Thurman, a spokesperson for Fort Campbell, said Thursday morning that the deaths happened the previous night in southwestern Kentucky during a routine training mission.

The two 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) helicopters crashed at approximately 10 p.m. in Trigg County, Kentucky, near Highway 68.

In a press release from Fort Campbell, officials said, “The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that he will be at Fort Campbell Thursday morning, “to support our troops and their families after last night’s tragic incident.”

Kentucky State Police were working with Fort Campbell officials, Kentucky Emergency Management, and local officials at the scene. They had a roadblock set up near the crash site.

According to police, the debris field is sizable. Troopers and other first responders have had to secure a large area for the search.

“The crash occurred in a field, some wooded area,” Kentucky State Police Trooper Sarah Burgess said at a news briefing. “At this time, there are no reports of residence damage.”

Fort Campbell is located near the Tennessee border, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Nashville, and the crash occurred in the Trigg County, Kentucky, community of Cadiz.

Nick Tomaszewski, who lives about a mile from where the crash occurred, said he saw two helicopters flying over his house moments before the crash.

“For whatever reason last night my wife and I were sitting there looking out on the back deck and I said “Wow, those two helicopters look low and they look kind of close to one another tonight,’” he said.

The helicopters flew over and looped back around and moments later “we saw what looked like a firework went off in the sky.”

“All of the lights in their helicopter went out. It was like they just poofed … and then we saw a huge glow like a fireball,” Tomaszewski said.

Flyovers for training exercises happen almost daily and the helicopters typically fly low but not so close together, he said.

“There were two back to back. We typically see one and then see another one a few minutes later, and we just saw two of them flying together last night,” he said.

Members of the Kentucky Senate stood for a moment of silence Thursday morning in honor of the crash victims.

“We do not know the extent of what has gone on, but I understand it is bad and there has been a substantial loss of life of our military,” Senate President Robert Stivers told the somber chamber.

Last month, two Tennessee National Guard pilots were killed when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed along an Alabama highway during a training exercise.

According to the U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center, the HH-60 Black Hawk is a “utility tactical transport” helicopter used by the Army.

“It provides air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support to combat, stability and support operations,” the USAASC states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.