2 charged with animal cruelty for allegedly dragging horse behind truck

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man and woman were charged with animal cruelty for allegedly dragging a horse behind a truck near Grand Lake in Grand County.

The 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that John Saldate, 59, and Amber Saldate, 33, have each been charged with one count of animal cruelty.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was recorded on video and shared on social media, which resulted in several public requests for an investigation.

The DA’s office says the horse has been seized by law enforcement and is now safe.

The Saldates are scheduled to appear in court in Hot Sulphur Springs in late January.

DA Matt Krazen said his office has received significant inquiries from people regarding the incident.

“Because these events are now the subject of an active prosecution, our ethical obligations prohibit us from discussing it, but interested persons can attend the public court proceedings if they choose,” he said in a statement.