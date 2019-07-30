Live Now
2 dead in Mississippi Walmart shooting

photo credit: localmemphis.com

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – Two people are dead after a shooting at a Walmart in Southaven, Mississippi early Tuesday.

Local 24 News reported that a total of four people were shot, including a police officer, who was hit in his bulletproof vest. He was not injured.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco, two people were found dead – one inside the store and one outside – at the scene.

Authorities said the shooter was shot by a Southaven police officer. The shooter’s condition is unknown at this time,

A Walmart employee said the shooter is a former employee who worked at the store for 25 years before recently being fired.

The shooting happened at the Walmart store on Southcrest Parkway off Goodman Road.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

