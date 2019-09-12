2 men, woman accused of trying to have sex with dog

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) – Three people in Texas are facing bestiality charges connected to an incident that took place on Christmas Day 2017.

Authorities say two men planned to watch a woman have sex with a dog.

On her Instagram page, Rebekah Little is focused on her career as a real estate professional, but investigators allege that she also used social media to arrange for bestiality opportunities at a southwest Houston apartment complex.

In charging documents, prosecutors say in the messages, Rebekah Little has several conversations with different people where she mentions bestiality.

In particular, there’s a conversation between Little and a man named Jerrid Cook on December 24-25 of 2017 in which they talked about waiting for another man by the name of Kevin Cook to get off work so they could pick up Jerrid and his dog Ryder to “have fun.”

Sources say Jerrid Cook used Facebook to communicate and that his dog Ryder is also featured on public Facebook.

In fact, prosecutors say Jerrid Cook wanted his dog to come in contact with human sexual organs as a birthday present since he was turning a year old on Dec. 25.

Texas was the last state to prohibit bestiality.

State Sen. Carol Alvarado sponsored the 2017 bill that outlawed bestiality in Texas.

She is glad to see law enforcement holding offenders accountable.

“I’m glad to see it’s working. It’s unfortunate people are engaged in this type of activity,” said Alvarado.

Besides Jerrid Cook and Rebekah Little, Kevin Cook is also facing bestiality charges in Jefferson County.

Both men have not yet been arrested and animal advocates say they hope the animals will find justice in both places.

When Little was interviewed by police, she told them she never actually went through with the plan.

But according to Texas law, felony bestiality charges can be filed just for intending and planning the act.