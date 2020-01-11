1  of  2
2 U.S. service members killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan

by: The Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. military says two U.S. service members have been killed and two others injured when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan.

In keeping with defense department rules, the U.S. military did not identify the service members. The Taliban immediately took responsibility for Saturday’s attack.

More than 2,400 U.S. service members have been killed in Afghanistan in 18 years of war.

