2 U.S. service members killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. military says two U.S. service members have been killed and two others injured when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan.
In keeping with defense department rules, the U.S. military did not identify the service members. The Taliban immediately took responsibility for Saturday’s attack.
More than 2,400 U.S. service members have been killed in Afghanistan in 18 years of war.
LATEST HEADLINES
- North Dakota St. wins 8th FCS title 28-20 over James Madison
- Nolley II, Hokies cruise past NC State 72-58
- PHOTOS: Damage, outages reported as strong storms roll through Southern US
- StormTracker 8: Weather AWARE overnight, Strong Gusty winds are possible
- Rhode Island girl making bracelets to benefit autism awareness