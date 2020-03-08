1  of  2
Breaking News
VSP: Fiery crash kills driver on I-295 in Henrico Virginia Department of Health investigative second “presumptive positive” case of coronavirus

2-year-old girl rescued after being pinned in her bed when large tree fell on mobile home

U.S. & World

by: WJW Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

Mount Airy Rescue Squad FB page

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 8) — A 2-year-old girl is recovering after being pinned in her bed and rescued in North Carolina, according to a Mount Airy Rescue Squad Facebook post.

At 11:30 p.m. Friday, the Mount Airy Rescue Squad was dispatched to help the Dobson Rescue Squad.

While strong winds were blowing through Surry County, a large pine tree fell on a mobile home and pinned a 2-year-old girl in her bed.

All 5 Surry County rescue squads, the Central Surry Fire Department, a large rotator from Ultimate Towing, officials with Surry County EMS and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office worked together to free the 2-year-old.

Over 60 responders worked to free the girl who was taken to the hospital and is now in fair condition and doing well, the post says.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events