2-year-old recovering after dog attack near Cincinnati while in care of babysitter

KINGS MILLS, Ohio (WLWT) — A two-year-old was attacked by a dog while her parents said she was in the care of a babysitter, according to WLWT.

It happened in Kings Mills two months ago.

Isabel’s mother was worried she’d never look the same again.

“When I picked her up I just scooped her in my arms, looked at it, and I was like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to the hospital,’” Erica Arnold said.

Deep scratches and wounds covered the left side of the child’s face. Her eye was swollen shut.

Paperwork from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital shows Isabel was treated for a dog bite that day and needed three stitches.

The family called the Warren County Sheriff’s Office immediately and was referred to the dog warden. That’s where Arnold claims a report was filed.

The family shared a letter they received from their lawyer. The firm decided to drop the case because it couldn’t reach the babysitter or property owner of the home Isabel was attacked in.

We reached out to the firm for comment and have not heard back.

A member of the babysitter’s family told WLWT they are being evicted following this incident.