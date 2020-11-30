2 young boys, man killed in suspected DUI crash in California; 2 other children injured

(KTLA) — Two boys, ages 2 and 4, and a man have died in a suspected DUI crash in San Bernardino, California, authorities said Sunday.
The children were in a Toyota Camry that was hit when the driver of a Ford Mustang sped through a red light Friday at around 11:45 p.m., according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The two boys were taken to a hospital where they later died.
The man driving the Camry, a 31-year-old Bakersfield man, was also killed. Two other children who were in the car with him were badly hurt, police said Saturday.
One suffered severe injuries, while the other had moderate injuries, authorities previously said. Police did not confirm the relationship between the victims.
The driver of the Mustang, 23-year-old Brandon Jaquez-Perez of Bloomington, was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter. Alcohol and speed apparently factored into the incident, police said.
He was in jail on $250,000 bail, county inmate records show. His court date was set for Tuesday.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- GRENADA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Grenada Police Department is investigating after 11 people were shot at a biker club early Sunday morning, according to the Delta Democrat Times. Authorities from the Grenada Police Department and the Grenada County Sheriff’s Department responded to multiple shots fired at SSMC Biker Club on Highway 8 East shortly after […]
- An unknown gunman fired into a crowd gathered at a Saturday afternoon burial service of a teenager who was fatally shot by a Florida sheriff's deputy earlier this month, officials said.
- A 27-year-old man is suspected of drunk driving after a head-on collision injured two children in his car and killed a 70-year-old driver of another vehicle.
- Police in Maine have arrested a man accused of killing his father’s cat with a frying pan on Thanksgiving.
- The Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting with one injury in the 700 block of Independence Avenue. The victim was taken to a Richmond hospital by air lift.
- According to NYSP, there were multiple reports of the suspect driver intentionally attempting to hit other vehicles.
- A woman's body was found in the water in Ocean View Friday afternoon, Norfolk Police said.
- A man has been arrested for robbing two grocery stores in Henrico's west end this month. According to the Henrico Police Department, during each robbery the suspect would give the cashier a note and escape with money.
- Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for the public's help to find two fugitives this week.
- A 'porch pirate' was caught on camera this week in Richmond. The perpetrator? Someone dressed as an Amazon delivery driver.