2 young boys shot to death outside California elementary school

UNION CITY, Calif. (AP) – Police say two boys were fatally shot outside an elementary school.

They say the shootings of the boys, ages 11 and 14, took place early Saturday morning in the parking lot of Searles Elementary School, the East Bay Times reports.

The newspaper says callers to 911 reported hearing gunfire at 1:26 a.m. Authorities say that when officers arrived, they found the boys.

New Have Unified School District Superintendent John Thompson says in a statement that the victims were minors.

Thompson and a district spokesman say the boys attended schools in the district.

Police say one of the victims died at the scene while the other died in an ambulance on the on the way to a hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with the killings.