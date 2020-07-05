$20 million funding opportunity to strengthen America’s water infrastructure

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — With COVID-19 cases still surging, the Dominican Republic on Sunday held presidential elections that had already been delayed by the pandemic, and polls indicated that a businessman with no previous experience in government was favored to oust a party that has ruled for the past 16 years.

Luís Abinader, a 52-year-old tourism industry leader who finished second in the last election, was leading in most recent surveys, with the governing party's Gonzalo Castillo, a former public works minister, trailing. Former President Leonel Feernández, who served three previous terms, was also on the ballot, along with three minor parties.