RVA native and 2019 National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson apologizes after “joking” about attack on U.S. Sen. Rand Paul

2019 National Teacher of the Year from Richmond had apologized for a tweet referencing the 2017 attack on U.S. Senator Rand Paul.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 2019 National Teacher of the Year and Richmond native Rodney Robinson has apologized after making what he called a “bad joke” on Twitter referencing the attack on U.S. Sen. Rand Paul back in 2017.

In a since-deleted tweet, Robinson called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s neighbors to “step up.”

Senator Paul was attacked by his neighbor while he was mowing his lawn at his residence in Bowling Green, Kentucky in 2017. Police arrested 59-year-old Rene Albert Boucher for the attack and sentenced him this year.

Paul reportedly suffered from six broken ribs and underwent surgery to remove part of his damaged lung.

2019 National Teacher of the Year tweets calling on Mitch McConnell’s neighbors to “step up.” This tweet has since been deleted from his account.

Senator Paul’s wife Kelley Paul reacted to Robinson’s tweet saying she was “so disgusted” and called Robinson a “hateful thug.”

I am so disgusted by this I have no words. The 2019 “National Teacher Of The Year” is celebrating the violent assault on my husband that resulted in 6 broken ribs and part of his lung being removed. This hateful thug is calling for more violence on Sen McConnell. @jack https://t.co/JLraxwLaZD — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) December 31, 2020

Robinson later apologized for referencing the attack on Twitter and issued an apology letter on Medium Thursday morning.

In his apology, Robinson said that due to his ignorance of the situation he did not know that Senator Paul was seriously injured in the altercation.

“I apologize for making light of his injuries. I do not advocate for violence against Mitch McConnell,” Robinson wrote.

Robinson spent most of his teaching career teaching social studies at Armstrong High School, part of the Richmond Public Schools system. Most recently he held a teaching job at Virgie Binford Education Center, a school inside the Richmond Juvenile Detention Center.

He was the first Richmond Public Schools teacher to be named National Teacher of the Year. During his time as teacher of the year, Robinson

In late summer, RPS announced they were hiring Robinson as a senior advisor leading the school system’s efforts to develop an initiative for male teachers of color.

“Rodney is a fierce fighter for equity, a proponent of abolitionist teaching, and an all-around force to be reckoned with. We not only need his voice at the table, we need him leading the very important work of helping RPS become an anti-racist school divsion,” RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said about Robinson in August.

After the backlash the tweet generated, many Twitter users questioned Robinson’s advocacy record. Robinson responded to them in his Medium piece challenging them to do more research on who he is and what he stands for.